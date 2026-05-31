There’s a lot of anger on social media these days – and on the cable news shows and in many other places. The blessed tie that binds those of us who follow Jesus is being severely tested. Incendiary rhetoric from all sides has made it almost impossible to have a civil conversation with Christian friends.
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John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him, or write to W172 N7735, #932, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051.