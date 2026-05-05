By Jace Peschong, Crete FFA Chapter reporter
The Crete FFA Chapter has had a successful and well-rounded year filled with leadership development, competitive achievements and community service. With approximately 60 active members, the chapter continues to stay involved through competitions, events and volunteer efforts throughout the year.
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