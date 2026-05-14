By Kyptan Scheideler, Ord FFA Chapter reporter
The Ord FFA Chapter has been very busy this past year. Two Ord FFA members traveled to Chadron for Range Camp on June 9-12: Elizabeth Skibinski and Kyptan Scheideler. The week was packed with lots of activities and learning experiences. Students were placed in groups called “Crews” that competed throughout the week for Top Crew. The crews were led by a Crew Boss who helped teach the students about the range contest. Kyptan Scheideler earned Top Returning Camper, and Elizabeth Skibinski earned third place Returning Camper. Kyptan was also part of the Top Crew for the camp.
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