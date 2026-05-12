By Atlie Andersen, Adams Central FFA Chapter reporter
The Adams Central FFA Chapter has had an exciting and successful year, highlighted by strong performances, leadership growth and meaningful community involvement. From competitions to conventions, members have represented their chapter with pride and dedication.
The Crete FFA Chapter has had a successful and well-rounded year filled with leadership development, competitive achievements and community se…
National Convention attendees at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., included in the front row Mackenna Rathje, left, Mckenna Gregg, Atlie Andersen and Colbie Hartman. In the back row are Dylan Petr, left, Cody Funk, Hudson Treffer and Calin Davis.