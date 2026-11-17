By Eli Ferris, Central City FFA Chapter reporter, and Sam Johnson Central City FFA Chapter historian
The Central City FFA Chapter has had a busy start to the school year with shop upgrades, community service activities and several fundraisers. Members have already participated in multiple events and are preparing for more activities and contests throughout the rest of the fall and winter.
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