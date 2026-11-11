For active serviceman Justin T. Doerr of Plainview, Neb., the words “Semper Fi” are not a catchy bumper sticker slogan. It’s a personal conviction, a steadfast commitment to honor his fellow military comrades both past and present, alive and deceased.
Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.
Justin Doerr, back left, has served in the military 21 years while also farming his entire life. In this photo from 2022, his family is pictured in the hog finishing unit he manages southeast of Plainview, Neb.
The oldest son of Justin and Melissa Doerr, Wyatt Doerr, center, serves in the U.S. Marine Corps. The family is pictured at his graduation from basic training in October 2025. From left: Connor, Justin, Wyatt, Barrett, Melissa and Danielle Doerr.
National Guard soldier Danielle Doerr, center, completed basic training at the U.S. Army Training Center in Fort Sill, Okla., this September. Pictured are Barrett, left, Melissa, Danielle, Justin and Connor Doerr.