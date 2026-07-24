“Similar to Monday’s trade, the cattle complex opened weak (Thursday) but reversed higher and finished with strong gains,” the Hightower Report said. “Bloomberg estimates for (today’s) cattle on feed are 102.2%, placements 98.2% and marketings 97%.”
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