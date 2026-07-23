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The Hightower Report said, “October hogs continued to slowly grind higher yesterday with another new daily high for the sixth consecutive session. Weekly export sales this morning came in slightly above the average last month. The cash index has climbed this week, gaining nearly 50 cents yesterday. Cutout has been strong lately but was lower yesterday and inching back down towards $103. Although the market is bumping up against resistance this week, the fact prices are not breaking much keeps the bulls in control.”