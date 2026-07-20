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The Hightower Report said, “Cattle traded lower again Friday for the 15th straight session as cash prices fell sharply last week and futures quickly trend lower, keeping the bears in charge. Foreign beef imports into the U.S. are also a factor for the recent price break and New Zealand meat sales to the U.S. jumped 60% in the 2nd quarter. Some fast food outlets are pivoting towards more chicken sales due to the high beef prices. Retail grocery beef prices have become so high a California Walmart is reportedly using antitheft wire bags for their ribeye steaks and ground beef to combat shoplifters.”