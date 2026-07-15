“Live cattle started off poorly yesterday with a gap down, and the market was never able to recover during the session as prices sold off to a 3 ½-month low in August live cattle,” the Hightower Report said. “August closed lower for the 12th straight session and tested the 200-day moving average yesterday for the first time this year.”
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