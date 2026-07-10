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“August feeder cattle posted an intraday trading range of nearly $7. That is a significant move for a day that otherwise appeared relatively uneventful. Today's volatility can likely be attributed, at least in part, to strength in grain markets following a bullish WASDE report, which added pressure and uncertainty to cattle trade throughout the session,” Fenton Nelson of Logic Ag Marketing said. “In the near term, I don't expect much excitement in the fed cattle market. Inventories appear adequate, we saw a softer cash trade this week, and producers were willing sellers at lower prices. Additionally, we have moved beyond most of the major summer grilling holidays, which typically provide seasonal demand support.”