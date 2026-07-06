Colleen Stegenga, LCSW-PIP, is the founder of Embracing Change Counseling Services in Mitchell, South Dakota, (moving to her farm Aug. 3) specializing in agricultural and rural mental health. In the coming months, Colleen will be offering workshops specifically designed for young farm wives who did not grow up on the farm. Keep your eyes peeled for more information. She can be reached at Colleen@embracingchangecs.com or 605-306-6383.