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John Heinberg at Total Farm Marketing said, “Soybeans ended the day lower for the second consecutive day as the summit in Beijing wrapped up without a new trade deal or much discussion on agricultural imports. July soybeans lost 15-1/2 cents to 1177 while November lost 12-3/4 cents to 1170-3/4. July soybean meal gained $1.80 to $334.30 and July soybean oil gained 0.22 cents to 73.88 cents.” The Hightower Report said, “USTR, Greer, continues to suggest China did agree to U.S. agriculture purchases. Perhaps red tape is still being worked out and there will be some announcement in the coming days. That is simply our opinion, but with crude oil prices not over $105 and soy products holding up, we don’t see the fundamental justification at the moment for a major soy break.”