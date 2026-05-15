For small-scale dairy producers and herd-share operators, the path to a professional-grade operation can be blocked by the expensive cost of a milking parlor. Permanent structures can cost thousands and often require advanced skills like welding. It’s a risky investment for farmers on rented land.
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Marie Flanagan is a senior editor for North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education. North Central Region is one of four regional offices that run the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program, a nationwide grants and education program to advance sustainable innovation to American agriculture. The program offers competitive grants and educational opportunities for producers, scientists, educators, institutions, organizations and others exploring sustainable agriculture in America’s Midwest.