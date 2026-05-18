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ADM Investor Services said, “July-26 and Nov-26 beans are up $.22 each at $11.99 and $11.92 ¾ respectively. July-26 meal is up $3.70 at $338 while July-26 oil is up 82 points at 74.70. Resistance for July-26 beans is at last week’s high of $12.35. Crush margins fell back $.06 at $3.65 bu.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “Following the latest round of meetings, China agreed to purchase $17 billion worth of U.S. agricultural products annually through 2028 in addition to the previously agreed 25 mmt of soybean purchases. The announcement helped ease concerns within the soybean market regarding export demand prospects.”