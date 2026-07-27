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ADM Investor Services said, “Aug-26 beans are down $.32 to $12.16 while Nov-26 is $.34 lower at $12.19 ½. So far both are holding above the chart gaps created a week ago. Aug-26 needs to trade to $12.05 ¼ to fill its gap while Nov-26 needs to reach $12.04. Aug-26 meal is down $7.30 at $324 while Aug-26 oil is down 177 points at 72.56. Oil is nearing support at its 50-day MA at 72.24. Crush margins are steady at $2.98 ½ bu.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “Traders will be watching USDA’s Crop Progress report this afternoon for an updated look at crop conditions. Last week’s report rated 66% of the U.S. soybean crop as good-to-excellent, and the market will be focused on how recent weather has impacted crop conditions across the Corn Belt.”