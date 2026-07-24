People are also reading…
The Hightower Report said, “Beans finished at new contract highs on warmer and drier noon models for the western belt. Meal closed higher, while bean oil fell back on crude oil’s downside correction today. John Heinberg at Total Farm Marketing said, “China purchased another 1 million metric tons of new crop soybeans. China now has 2.26 mmt (83 million bushels) of beans on the books for 2026/27 which is out of the 25 mmt they committed to purchase. Last week’s overall export shipments of 11.0 mb were below the 15.6 mb needed each week to meet the USDA estimates.”