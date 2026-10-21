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“The wheat complex saw Wednesday weakness across the three markets, pressured by Black Sea news. Pressure is coming from Russia’s President Putin agreeing to resume peace talks with the U.S. and Ukraine. Grain exports out of the Black Sea have been severely restricted in the last 2 months,” reported Austin Schroeder with Barchart. “Soybeans slipped lower on Wednesday though nearby contracts bounced 6 to nearly 10 cents off the lows to close with losses of 3 to 10 cents. Corn futures were on the higher side of unchanged by Wednesday’s close, as front months were up 1 ¼ cents and deferreds down ¼ to 1 ½ cents.