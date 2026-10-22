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The Hightower Report said, “Wheat was unable to rebound off yesterday’s early weakness as the potential for Black Sea peace talks and southwest Plains rain chances over the next week pressured the market. Trading volume was strong and open interest in Chicago wheat rose nearly 10,000 contracts, indicating new shorts were still pressing the market.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “U.S. wheat export sales have disappointed so far this marketing year. However, the recent decline in prices has reportedly made U.S. soft red winter wheat more competitive than French and Australian supplies, potentially improving export demand.”