“Prices ranged from $.08 to $.14 higher as markets add back war premium after Ukraine struck the Kerch Bridge that connects south Russia with Crimea, leading to a partial collapse suggesting logistical delays from the Black Seas will extend into 2027. So far, no date has been set for the next round of tri-lateral trade talks between U.S., Russia and Ukraine. Dec-26 CGO was up $.08 ¼ at $5.95 ¼, Dec-26 KC was $.14 higher at $6.33 while Dec-26 MIAX was up $.09 ¼ at $6.39 ¾. MM’s sold 1k contracts combined across the 3 classes of wheat extending their short position to 106k contracts, the largest in 9 months. Winter wheat plantings advanced 3% to 92%, just below the 5-year average of 94% while emergence at 82% is just above the 5-year average of 81%,” wrote Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.
A Lee Enterprises, Incorporated newspaper. Majority shareholder: David Hoffmann, Hoffmann Media Group.
Recently Listed