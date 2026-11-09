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“Wheat closed mixed, with losses in the winter classes, but gains in spring wheat. Uncertainty remains ahead of this week’s scheduled peace talks in the UAE. Additionally, lower corn and soybean futures offered no support to the wheat market today despite a sharp drop in the US Dollar,” Heinberg said. “Tuesday morning will feature the monthly WASDE report. For wheat, the report is not expected to be a big market mover. The average pre-report estimate for U.S. 2026-27 carryout is pegged at 747 mb, up 7 mb from last month. Globally, world ending stocks for 2025-26 are expected to rise 0.2 mmt to 281.8 mmt, and for 2026-27 are anticipated to increase by 1.1 mmt to 277.1 mmt.”