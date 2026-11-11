“News outlets have reported that the trilateral peace talks between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine have concluded. Reportedly, there were no major breakthroughs in regard to ending the war, a ceasefire, or reopening Black Sea trade. However, both did agree to a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war. The market viewed this lack of progress as bullish for wheat price,” Doherty said.
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