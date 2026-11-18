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“SovEcon lowered its estimate of Russian wheat exports for November to 2.7 MMT, down 0.2 MMT from October. If realized, this would mark the first monthly decline in Russian exports since the start of the marketing year. However, Russia’s agriculture ministry reportedly indicated the country is prepared to increase grain shipments through Baltic ports,” Brill said. “The Ukrainian agriculture ministry suggested that its 2027 wheat production could decline by about a third, to only 17 mmt. Higher input costs and disruptions due to the war are cited as reasons for the reduction. If realized, this would also suggest that their 2027-28 exports may fall to only 10 mmt., which would be the lowest in 13 years.”