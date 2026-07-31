Where’s the beef?” The iconic girl with pigtails coined the phrase in the mid-’80s, and since then it’s been used to demand both quality and quantity.
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Where’s the beef?” The iconic girl with pigtails coined the phrase in the mid-’80s, and since then it’s been used to demand both quality and quantity.
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