Summer months are filled with outdoor activities. Whether you are enjoying a beautiful day on vacation or working in the heat, it is important to understand the risks of sun exposure and how to best prevent heat illness.
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Summer months are filled with outdoor activities. Whether you are enjoying a beautiful day on vacation or working in the heat, it is important to understand the risks of sun exposure and how to best prevent heat illness.
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