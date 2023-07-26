The two big Ws — war and weather — are pushing grain prices up this summer, at a time when seasonality usually trends toward lower prices as crops mature.

The terrific amount of heat this week is one of the driving forces affecting markets, said Don Roose, market analyst with U.S. Commodities in Des Moines. The heat is combining with drier weather going forward.

“Crop ratings are expected to go down next week,” he says.

The other big factor moving grain prices up is the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine. Both countries are ramping up their offensives, particularly Russia, Roose says.

There is a question of how the war will affect Russia being the world’s largest exporter of wheat. As Russia bombs Ukraine ports, the Ukrainians are turning to transportation over land in the EU countries.

Jack Scoville, market analyst with Price Group, says the Russians seem to be determined to destroy the Ukrainian infrastructure with repeated bombing of ports. As Ukraine transports grain through Europe, it adds expense for them, he says.

Prices have also popped up as hot, dusty weather dominates after a couple of weeks of cooler weather with scattered rains, Scoville says.

This hot dry weather will likely last at least a week, with no indication of rain or cooler temperatures yet.

These factors will likely mean there isn’t much change in corn and soybean prices for a while.

“They will stay firm,” Scoville says.

The sizzling weather and market disruptions of war are diluting the seasonal trend for lower prices. That’s why, on the morning of July 24, soybeans were within 24 cents of a contract high, Roose says.

For the bull markets, wheat is pulling corn up and soybean oil is pulling soybeans up, he says.

From a farmer’s standpoint, it is time to think about risk management. Some are buying puts and selling calls. Many are reluctant to take on hard sales with what is going on but feel they should be doing something with risk management, Roose says.