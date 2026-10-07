Harvest yield numbers are finally rolling in, coinciding with a typical low in soybean prices.
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Harvest yield numbers are finally rolling in, coinciding with a typical low in soybean prices.
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Disappointment with the outcome of trade negotiations between the U.S. and China led to soybean prices down on Monday, Sept. 28, said Don Roos…
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A Lee Enterprises, Incorporated newspaper. Majority shareholder: David Hoffmann, Hoffmann Media Group.
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