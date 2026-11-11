With most of harvest complete, crops often see seasonal trends this week.
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With most of harvest complete, crops often see seasonal trends this week.
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The grain market is searching for harvest lows, said Don Roose at U.S. Commodities.
World leadership changes and the U.S. midterm election are affecting commodity markets.
At harvest time the grain market is trying to find fair market value and the end user is looking for where to put harvest lows, said Don Roose…
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