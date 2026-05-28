FOXHOLM, N.D. – On a warm, exceptionally windy day in mid-May with gusts up to 50-60 miles per hour in northwestern North Dakota, Brandon Bock, reported on their operation from the cab of his truck.
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FOXHOLM, N.D. – On a warm, exceptionally windy day in mid-May with gusts up to 50-60 miles per hour in northwestern North Dakota, Brandon Bock, reported on their operation from the cab of his truck.
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