DRAKE, N.D. – With the official start of summer on the horizon, Scott Spear was busy in the sprayer going down his spring wheat fields spraying post-emergent herbicide when he gave his report on June 14.
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DRAKE, N.D. – With the official start of summer on the horizon, Scott Spear was busy in the sprayer going down his spring wheat fields spraying post-emergent herbicide when he gave his report on June 14.
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FOXHOLM, N.D. – At Bock Farms in the northwestern region of the state, Brandon and Jessie Bock, who farm with their son, Lyle, and daughter, G…
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