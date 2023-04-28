While producers throughout the region are getting more anxious to get out in the fields to start planting, wheat prices were trending down during the last week of April.

“Prices have been trending a little bit lower,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, adding that futures were at $8.45 as of April 25, which was at the lower end of the trading range the market has been in lately. “We're definitely seeing some ups and downs in the past few weeks. That puts cash prices right now at $7.60 to $8.”

Olson pointed out a couple factors that have been pressuring the market, one being the April World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate report, which was actually a bit bearish for wheat. In the report, USDA lowered domestic use by 25 million bushels (MB), which was mostly feed and residual use. That puts ending stocks at 598 MB, which is still 14 percent lower than last year, but higher than expected.

For spring wheat specifically, USDA lowered its export estimate by 10 MB and also lowered domestic use by 21 MB.

“Obviously, that brought ending stocks higher, which was bearish for prices,” she said.

On the demand side, Olson noted the U.S. actually had some decent sales in the last couple weeks, but the export pace is still “somewhat underwhelming, which does not help market prices.”

Total U.S. wheat sales now stand at 681 MB, which is down 3 percent from last year. On the other hand, spring wheat sales are up 5 percent, bringing that total to 208 MB.

“USDA actually reduced our export estimate down to 220 MB, so I think we’ll reach that and maybe go past that estimate,” she said.

Recent sales for spring wheat have been to the Philippines, Taiwan, Korea and Venezuela.

One more thing pressuring the markets, Olson pointed out, has been forecasts for rains in areas of the hard red winter wheat region where the crop condition has been deteriorating.

“Really, a lot of that crop is past gone,” she said. “We’re hearing of insurance adjusters out already. Even so, it looks like more potential rain in the forecast this week, but that’s probably not going to help that crop a lot at this point.”

In fact, the crop condition ratings continue to decline as indicated in the recent crop progress report from USDA that shows 41 percent of the hard red winter wheat crop rated in poor-to-very poor condition.

“That's the lowest rating in quite some time,” she said.

The crop progress report also revealed that basically no field work has been done in North Dakota and Minnesota as producers wait for the last of the snow to melt and for warmer temperatures.

“We’re looking at chances of precipitation at the end of the week (April 28-30), and continued below normal temperatures,” she said. “But most producers are still hopeful to be in the field in early to mid-May, but we do need to get some warmer weather.”

The crop progress report showed that South Dakota and Montana producers have planted about 4-5 percent of their intended spring wheat acres.

“The weather up here is concerning, but I don’t think people are really panicking yet,” Olson said. “And if we can get a warm window, obviously a lot of acres can get planted in a short amount of time. But, unfortunately, the weather outlook shows continued below average temperatures, so we’ll just have to wait and see how far this gets delayed.”

Besides the weather and planting delays, there are still issues in the Black Sea region that are impacting the market, as well. Most recently, Olson noted a few countries, including Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, have been discussing banning Ukrainian grain imports because they’re getting so many and it’s pressuring their local prices.

“With those countries being in close proximity to Ukraine, it’s kind of flooding their market,” she said, adding that Russia has also been threatening to terminate the grain agreement that allows exports out of Ukraine. “So we’ll see what happens with all that.”

Looking ahead, wheat production will have a major impact on the market. The International Grains Council (IGC) released its first estimates of worldwide wheat production and is projecting a slight decline in production of 2 percent.

“That’s mostly due to countries like Russia and Australia that had record crops this year going back to a more normal level of crop production,” she said. “The IGC has U.S. production up 10 percent, which seems a little aggressive given the hard red winter wheat production issues and the uncertainty of planting up here. So we’ll see what happens.

“If our planting does get delayed, at some point I would think that the market would start reacting to that,” she concluded.