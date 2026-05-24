There are a lot of unknowns in the current durum market and that’s contributing to prices being somewhat stagnant and even losing the premium to spring wheat in some locations.
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There are a lot of unknowns in the current durum market and that’s contributing to prices being somewhat stagnant and even losing the premium to spring wheat in some locations.
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