While other wheat and grain markets have seen some price volatility due to weather, planting progress and geopolitical issues, the durum market and prices have remained relatively flat.
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While other wheat and grain markets have seen some price volatility due to weather, planting progress and geopolitical issues, the durum market and prices have remained relatively flat.
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