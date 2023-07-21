The spring wheat market has actually seen a little more life lately as compared to a few weeks ago, but the action has been both up and down for prices.

As of July 18, spring wheat futures were trading at $8.78, which was up about 70 cents over the previous couple weeks. Cash prices around the region were ranging from $8.05-$8.40.

USDA did release a couple reports in mid-July, the crop production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) reports, which provided some direction.

“Those are important in July because it provides the first look at 2023 production and supply and demand by class,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

“(The reports) ended up being a bit bearish, primarily because the corn production number was higher than expected and then ending stocks for corn, soybeans, and wheat were all higher than expected, so that was kind of a tough day for prices,” she added.

Looking more closely at the wheat numbers, production was a bit surprising as USDA actually increased the winter wheat estimate from June by about 6 percent.

“Of course, that raised some eyebrows given the drought they’re having down there,” Olson said.

On the other hand, the first look at the hard red spring wheat estimate was not surprising at all.

“USDA has us down 1 percent from last year at 441 million bushels. We have higher acreage this year but, not surprisingly, they lowered our yields from a year ago, estimating yields at just over 45 bushels per acre,” she said. “That’s not surprising just given some of the dry conditions that we’ve had, so those numbers were in line with what we were expecting.”

Looking at the first supply and demand estimates for hard red spring wheat for the new crop year, domestic use was projected 7 percent higher.

“This was the third year in a row we’ve seen an increase, so that’s good,” she said.

“But the issue is still with exports,” she continued. “USDA has the export estimate at 205 million bushels, which is down 4 percent from last year and, as we know, last year was not a good year.”

But, overall, Olson noted the supply and demand situation remains tight. Ending stocks are expected to decline even a bit more compared to last year. That number is now 155 million bushels (MB).

Looking at the total wheat supply and demand numbers, production was raised a bit in July, and domestic use was also raised, mostly due to feed use.

“Exports are still at 725 million bushels, and that would be the lowest in quite a few decades, unfortunately,” she said.

USDA also raised the ending stocks number by 30 MB. But again, ending stocks for pretty much all of the wheat classes are lower than average.

“Really, the big concern is exports. USDA is forecasting lower exports for this year, and that projected lower demand really continues to weigh on prices,” she said. “There are a lot of factors that contribute to that including smaller crops, more competition around the world and, price-wise, we haven’t been as competitive, and that is concerning.”

As of mid-July total U.S. wheat exports were about 30 percent lower than a year ago. Hard red spring wheat sales are currently down 18 percent, but the big one is hard red winter wheat sales, which are down over 50 percent because of the short crop and a lot of competition from the Black Sea region, which has been affecting sales.

For hard red spring wheat, there are a couple bright spots. U.S. sales to Mexico, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam are actually above last year.

On a world scale, Olson noted that production estimates were lower this month for Europe and Canada primarily due to dry conditions.

In Canada, dry conditions have been worsening in their spring wheat area and that been reflected in the crop condition ratings. For example, in Saskatchewan about 50 percent of their spring wheat is rated in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 70 percent just a few weeks ago. That region hasn’t been getting a lot of rainfall and their drought monitor shows that western Saskatchewan and parts of Alberta are becoming very dry.

“Their situation right now is comparable to our spring wheat situation. We have some good and some not so good,” Olson said.

In other news, China has been getting some rains prior to harvest and are experiencing some quality issues as a result.

“So that may impact what they may or may not import this year,” she said. “And then, of course, of importance is our spring wheat conditions right here. We’ve seen things improve slightly or at least stabilize. I think these cooler temperatures have helped. Rainfall is still well below normal, especially for this month. In the last couple weeks, it’s just been some spotty rainfall but, again, I think those cooler temperatures have helped some.”

In North Dakota, 51 percent of the spring wheat is rated in good-to-excellent condition. That’s up from 42 percent the prior week. But there is still about 15 percent of the crop that’s rated poor-to-very poor.

“It’s tough to say how accurate those condition ratings are, but it does give us an indication of the direction the crop is moving,” she said.

In terms of development, the crop is a bit ahead of average. About 80 percent of the spring wheat crop in North Dakota is headed out.

The market also continues to watch the hard red winter wheat harvest, which is behind average, specifically in Kansas, which is about 70 percent harvested. Typically, harvest is almost complete by this time in Kansas.

“Kansas has been dry all spring and summer, and now, with harvest, they’ve been getting rain, so it’s been kind of tough to get a consistent harvest pace there,” she said. “Not surprisingly, yield reports are quite sporadic, anything from very, very poor to some producers getting surprisingly better yields than expected. Unfortunately, it’s still a struggle down there.”

The market also continues to monitor things in the Black Sea region, and in another bit of big news, Russia announced on July 17 that they would not renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative at this time unless they get more concessions for their own exports of grain and fertilizer.

“That will likely prevent Ukraine from exporting some grain, so that will be monitored quite closely,” she said.

Somewhat surprisingly, Olson noted there wasn’t a huge market reaction to that news.

“It brought prices up a little bit, but not much. So either the market is losing interest in what goes on there, or waiting to see if (Russia) gives in. But at this time, they’ve said no. So we’ll see,” she said.

“Obviously, Russia is forecasting record exports, so that also makes up for some of the loss in Ukraine potentially,” she concluded.