As the region’s durum producers were preparing for harvest to begin, durum prices surged. Although market analysts weren’t entirely sure of the reason for the surge, producers were happy to see the increase.

“We’ve really seen prices come up. Cash prices around the region range from $10.50-$11,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “Those prices are a bit higher than the National Durum Index, which was at $10.32. But even that’s up almost $2 from two weeks ago.

“It’s a bit of a mystery why we’re seeing so much strength so suddenly,” she continued. “Part of it is definitely concerns about the declining crop conditions in North America, and along with that the overall tight world stocks situation.”

First off, Olson said the market is counting on a larger crop in North America, but the recent hot, dry conditions are now a bit concerning. Specifically, she said market focus has really turned to Canada where crop condition ratings have really declined the past few weeks. The weather in Canada has been hot and dry. In fact, only 16 percent of the crop is rated in good-to-excellent condition in Saskatchewan and over half is rated poor-to-very poor. In Alberta, 30 percent is rated in good-to-excellent condition.

“The official estimates still have higher production compared to last year in Canada. Those range from 195 million bushels to 210 million bushels,” she said. “But a recent crop tour there pegged production way down at 150 million. I think the market is reacting to that estimate.

“Obviously, this is concerning. Canada is the largest world durum exporter, so there will be a lot of focus on what happens up there,” she added.

In terms of some of the other projections around the world, Olson noted that North Africa is projected to import more durum this year. And in Europe there have been some quality issues with the crop due to rains at harvest. The production estimate in Europe was lowered by 4 percent from last year by the International Grains Council in its recent report.

“Overall, the world supply and demand situation is very tight. Production was lowered again in July and now sits at 1.15 billion bushels, which is similar to last year,” she said. “But the number everyone is focusing on is the ending stocks number, which continues to shrink. The new estimate is now at 130 million bushels, which is down almost 40 percent from last year and the lowest in 30 years.”

The biggest declines in ending stocks are in the major exporting regions, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe.

Looking at the U.S. northern durum region, North Dakota’s durum crop continues to hang in there. During the last week in July, a lot of the durum region did get some level of precipitation to help crop along, though precipitation continues to be spotty. However, with the recent hot temperatures, condition ratings continue to decline. As of July 31, 55 percent of the state’s durum was still rated in good-to-excellent condition. That’s down 10 percent from the previous week “but still hanging in there.” About 14 percent was rated in poor-to-very poor condition.

Looking at yield potential, Olson said the best way to describe it at this point is average.

“Some producers are expecting below average yields, while others are expecting yields to be above average. It just depends on how the rainfall finishes out the season for the crop,” she said.

The recent hot, dry conditions are definitely pushing maturity a little. About 4 percent of North Dakota’s durum crop is rated as mature, although no harvest had started as of July 31.

Similar to North Dakota, Montana’s crop condition ratings continue to decline. About 3 percent of their durum crop is harvested.

“So things are changing quickly,” she said.

Looking at the demand side, Olson noted that domestic demand has slowed slightly.

“Basically, producers are not in a rush to sell, especially as they’re seeing these higher prices and the potential to go higher. And buyers are waiting it out to see what happens with prices. So there’s not a lot happening domestically,” she explained.

Unfortunately, U.S. durum exports are still very slow. The U.S. has sold about 3.2 million bushels this marketing year, which compares to 5.2 million a year ago.

“USDA is forecasting higher domestic demand and also higher exports, but for exports, the current numbers are not really supporting that,” she said. “Going forward, the main thing to watch is how the harvest comes off in the U.S. and Canada.”