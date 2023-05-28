As producers continue to play catch-up in terms of getting this year’s durum crop in the ground, the durum market remains stable, which is actually good news.

“The durum market has been holding pretty stable for the most part. In some respects, that's a positive considering some of the volatility we’ve seen in some of the other markets.” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, adding that a stable market indicates there’s not a lot of trading either way from buyers or sellers to move the market. “It indicates a pretty thin market until something more dramatic changes the price direction.”

Peterson noted that during this prolonged planting season for durum, there’s obviously some frustration among producers that there isn’t a little more concern about planting delays across parts of North Dakota and the Northern Plains.

“In the same token, there are other areas where they’ve been able to get the crop in timely, and with the moisture we’ve got, the crop seems to be off to a pretty good start,” he said. “I think right now the market is not as concerned about delays in planting. We’ll see in a couple weeks, if we’re not able to make a lot of catch-up progress, then there might be more concern about a potential loss of acres, at least in North Dakota.”

But there are some bigger issues that, at this time, help underpin the market to prevent even further price drops, including some pretty severe drought conditions in Morocco and Tunisia. This could potentially put some further strength in the market, according to Peterson.

In that region of North Africa, April was pretty much void of moisture with warmer than normal temperatures. As a result, in the most recent production estimates from the International Grains Council (IGC), the IGC slashed the outlook for durum in both Morocco and Tunisia. For Morocco, the IGC had been estimating production closer to 50 million bushels (MB), but is now looking at a crop that’s only 44 MB.

“A year ago they were down to about 30 million bushels, so it is better than a year ago, but compared to earlier expectations, there’s concern,” he said.

In Tunisia, the early estimate was about 36 MB, and now the IGC has it down to 18 MB.

“In the scope of things, compared to production in Canada and the U.S., or Italian production, those are small numbers,” he said. “But for that region, including Algeria, it puts supplies at potentially a 21-year low. We’ve already seen some increased demand from that region, but the anticipation going forward there's even going to be greater demand from that part of the world, so that's a positive.

“But that's being paired against an Italian crop that is looking quite good right now and it’s larger than a year ago,” he continued. “I think that’s what the market will have to sort out over the next couple months – is the increase in the Italian crop going to be enough to offset shortfalls in North Africa?”

Along those lines, as the Canadian and U.S. northern durum crops develop further, the market will get a better sense on what the supplies are like from this region. Right now, Peterson said the market “experts or analysts” are anticipating stable to higher production in both Canada and the U.S. compared to a year ago.

But in mid-May, there were still some areas seeing planting delays. As of May 22, North Dakota was only 38 percent planted, off the average of about 50 percent by that date. Montana was doing a bit better at 55 percent planted, which is close to the five-year average of 61 percent.

Although the weather lately has been more conducive for catch-up planting, certainly a portion of the crop will be planted later than normal.

“That has some market observers already thinking the March estimate, at least for North Dakota plantings, was too optimistic,” he said.

North of the border, Canadian planting as of mid-May was a bit behind at 38 percent complete. Normally, Canada is closer to 50 percent done. As in North Dakota, Canadian producers have battled the cooler than normal spring and soil temps that have been more challenging to warm up.

“But kind of a flip-flop from us, they’re on the verge of drought (with) a lot of overly dry topsoil moisture conditions. There is some better rain in the forecast, which has people hopeful, but if those don’t materialize or the current pattern continues, which is as temps warm up or no significant rain events occur, we could be looking at early-season drought concerns in parts of the Canadian durum area,” he said. “But as of right now, it’s a little too early to go down that road.

“Those are the current weather conditions that are driving the market, and until we get the crop planted and into mid-June when we get a better feel for where the crop might go, the market is probably not going to react as much to weather here as they do following the North African situation,” he added.

Looking at current price levels, $8.25 catches most of the North Dakota producer bids. That’s certainly down from the recent highs, but some markets had already slipped down to that $8 level a couple weeks ago. At this point, Peterson feels there is starting to be some deferred position concerns about the size of the world durum crop going forward, but nothing too significant.

Looking at domestic demand, he noted that current prices in Chicago were about $11.50 on May 22, which compares to $16.25 a year ago. That’s about a $5 per bushel drop. On a producer level comparison, a year ago some of the local bids were close to $14 a bushel, and are now down to $8.

“That’s a bit more of a decline at the producer level than what the domestic market is seeing. Part of that is just still some relatively high rail freight costs and supply chain issues,” he said. “That bid is typically where a lot of the semolina is priced to the pasta companies.”

U.S. pasta demand continues to be strong, but there are signs building that the robust demand that was prevalent in the past 2.5 years may have peaked out.

“We seem to have scaled back a little bit in some segments of the market,” he said, adding that according to Milling & Baking News, pasta plants are about 70 percent covered for the third quarter, but less than 10 percent for the fourth quarter.

“I think that reflects producer selling a little bit, too. For that fourth quarter, there’s a lot of unknowns of what the value of durum will be. If the North African situation continues to tighten or if Europe runs into quality issues during harvest, world supplies are at a level where we would definitely see a market bounce on that,” he said.

Looking at export demand, U.S. exports are at 16.6 MB in sales. That compares to 7.2 MB a year ago, so more than double last year’s pace. Algeria and Italy continue to be our top markets at about 6 MB each, and Tunisia is third at 2 MB. Another 2 MB is listed as “unknown yet to be shipped,” which is likely to go to North Africa, Peterson pointed out.

“We are starting to pick up some of that increased demand in that region,” he said.

He also noted that Canada’s export aggressiveness has pared back in the past month or two as their supplies got tighter.

In the August through March period, Canada had shipped 133 MB of durum. That compares to 60 MB a year ago.

“On a percentage basis, we’re both doing slightly more than double what we did a year ago,” he said.

Canada’s top markets – similar to the U.S. – are Italy and Algeria, but at much stronger volumes. Morocco is third and the U.S. is Canada’s fourth largest at 14 MB – a 75 percent increase.

Lastly, Peterson noted there were really no significant adjustments in USDA’s May supply and demand report for durum, though not a lot were anticipated.

“We’ll see what happens going forward. Obviously, we’re hopeful that producers in the region will continue to make good planting progress, and just with some of the fundamentals building in the durum market, there does appear to be some factors that could impart some better price support than what we’ve seen over the last couple months,” he concluded.