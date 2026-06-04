We have a lot of batteries at our house, just not the ones we need. Batteries are the bane of my existence at times. I don’t want an electric car because I don’t want one more dadgum battery to worry about.
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We have a lot of batteries at our house, just not the ones we need. Batteries are the bane of my existence at times. I don’t want an electric car because I don’t want one more dadgum battery to worry about.
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