As I was scrolling through today’s news, an article intrigued me enough to click and read more. The International Space Station (ISS) has been in orbit for more than 25 years. It orbits the Earth once every 90 minutes, and the crew sees 16 sunrises and sunsets every day. I learned that the ISS is often visible to us Earthlings as it speeds overhead at 17,500 miles per hour. I also learned the “Spot the Station” app is available that tells exactly where in the sky the ISS will appear and how high in the sky it will be. As I write this, only 11 more hours until it passes over Yellowstone County, Mont. It appears as a solid bright light, and its orbit makes it appear that it is traveling from west to east.
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