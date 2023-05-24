John Deere introduces new G5 Universal displays, a new JDLink M modem and is also making the StarFire 7000 Universal receiver available all as aftermarket options. This makes it easy for farmers to upgrade equipment they already own and take advantage of current and future technology.
John Deere also announces MY24 updates for its lineup of 7, 8 and 9 Series Tractors that will help prepare them for the future of precision agriculture. Key updates include the new StarFire 7000 integrated GPS position receiver and an all-new G5PlusCommandCenter Display. Both will be included as base equipment.
People are also reading…
The G5 Universal displays provide a 35% larger viewing area, three times faster processing speed and a high-definition screen. G5Plus includes AutoTrac, documentation, and now section control.
The JDLink M modem can be installed in as quick as 15 minutes on John Deere and other brands of equipment and vehicles, making it possible to easily document machine and work data, and to make data transfer easier.
The StarFire 7000 receiver features five years plus of repeatability, 73% faster pull-in times and is 17% more accurate when using SF-RTK. In addition, signal stability and reliability were improved.
For more information visit JohnDeere.com.