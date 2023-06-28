We were blessed with 1 inch of rain June 17 and another 1.5 inches this past weekend.
Gentle rains and minor winds have given way to a green scenery and great looking fields once again. The crop has responded well and ahead of schedule, as growing degree units are higher than normal. This past rain was more wide spread, with dryer areas finally receiving moisture.
Soybean spraying is continuing. It’s always a challenge to fight those crafty weeds. Corn spraying is complete and no respray is needed as of now.
On our iron deficiency chlorosis (IDC) test plot, soybeans are growing, showing weakness in certain varieties and strength in others. We plant Asgrow XtendFlex soybean varieties. Here is what we are finding so far:
- AG 07xF2 --excellent IDC tolerance
- AG 20xF4 and AG 19xF3 --a close second
- AG 10xF1, AG 10xF4 and AG 13xF4 –all similar and above average
- AG 16xF3, compared to the 13xF4—more yellow and smaller plants
- AG 14xF4--poorer with less IDC tolerance
- AG 18xF1 and AG 21xF2 -weak IDC tolerance
The second cutting of alfalfa is coming along great. We’re looking to lay it down this week, weather permitting. Karcyn is waiting for the boss’s signal so she can start cutting. Road ditch hay is disappointing. Yields are approximately half of normal.
The truck shop is busy again, with many brake jobs, oil changes, general repairs and maintenance, and DOT inspections.
Ashlynn is doing an internship in the PICU/pediatrics department at Sanford in Sioux Falls and comes home when her schedule allows. Katelyn served as camp counselor director at the University of Morris, and Karcyn began drivers education this past week. Aidyn finished swimming lessons and likes to drag the yard after the rains.
We’re planning to attend a family reunion over the Fourth of July out in the Black Hills. We hope to see many families and friends as we get together to celebrate One Nation Under God.
Scott Wittnebel farms with his brother Bart. Their kids make of an able crew of helpers raising corn, soybeans, hay and small grains and a cow-calf herd in western Minnesota’s Lac Qui Parle County.