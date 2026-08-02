Farmfest returns to Gilfillan Estate near Redwood Falls, Minnesota, Aug. 4-6 with new educational programming, expanded family activities and opportunities for producers to learn about emerging technologies while connecting with exhibitors from across the agriculture industry.
Farmfest 2026
As farmers face tightening margins, rising input costs, and ongoing market uncertainty, a new seminar at this year’s Farmfest will deliver pra…
Farm Bureau Financial Services has a full schedule at Farmfest.
For a second year, Farmfest visitors can show off their skills behind the controls during a skid steer rodeo, set for Aug. 4 and 5 at 1:30 p.m…
Five finalists for the 2026 Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Award have been narrowed to one, and the winner will be announced during the fin…
This year could be the biggest year yet for candidate forums at Minnesota Farmfest, featuring four candidate forums during the event on Aug. …
Families and growers from across Minnesota will be represented as the University of Minnesota honors them in the 2026 Farm Family of the Year …
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Born and raised on a farm in southeastern South Dakota, Katelyn currently resides in Sioux Falls. She enjoys attending SDSU football games (her alma mater), going to farmer’s markets and visiting her parents at their family farm. Reach her at kwinberg@tristateneighbor.com.