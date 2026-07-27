This year could be the biggest year yet for candidate forums at Minnesota Farmfest, featuring four candidate forums during the event on Aug. 4, 5 and 6 at the Gillfillan Estate near Redwood Falls, Minnesota.
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This year could be the biggest year yet for candidate forums at Minnesota Farmfest, featuring four candidate forums during the event on Aug. 4, 5 and 6 at the Gillfillan Estate near Redwood Falls, Minnesota.
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