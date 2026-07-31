Farm Bureau Financial Services has a full schedule at Farmfest.
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Farm Bureau Financial Services has a full schedule at Farmfest.
Five finalists for the 2026 Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Award have been narrowed to on…
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