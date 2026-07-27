Minnesota Soybean is returning to the Farmfest grounds Aug. 4-6 at the Gilfillan Estate in Morton to raise the banner and stake its claim as the State of Soy.
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Minnesota Soybean is returning to the Farmfest grounds Aug. 4-6 at the Gilfillan Estate in Morton to raise the banner and stake its claim as the State of Soy.
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