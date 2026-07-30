South Dakota's strong agricultural base, business-friendly climate and long-term relationships continue to attract major investments from food processing companies, but industry leaders say workforce shortages and infrastructure remain challenges for future growth.
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Born and raised on a farm in southeastern South Dakota, Katelyn currently resides in Sioux Falls. She enjoys attending SDSU football games (her alma mater), going to farmer’s markets and visiting her parents at their family farm. Reach her at kwinberg@tristateneighbor.com.