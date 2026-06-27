While rodeo fans are enjoying popcorn and nachos at the Hamel Rodeo, youth are learning lifetime skills.
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While rodeo fans are enjoying popcorn and nachos at the Hamel Rodeo, youth are learning lifetime skills.
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Nobody puts it in the vows. There is no line that says “I promise to love you through harvest season, through the years the rain does not come…
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