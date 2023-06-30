Montana has been one of the fastest-growing states in the last decade, with an over nine percent increase in population growth and those newcomers are needed, according to a study by the Montana State University (MSU) Extension.

Tara Mastel, a community development associate specialist with MSU, recently shared the findings of her 2021 study “Montana Movers” at the Reimagining Rural Summit in Townsend, Mont. The results of the study were helpful for knowing why people are moving to the Treasure State.

“Our study found that people had five top reasons for moving to Montana,” she said. “Better access to the outdoors, a less congested place to live, a slower pace of life, living in a smaller community and a safer place to live.”

The “Montana Movers” study was conducted by sending out 9,000 paper surveys to a mailing list that consisted of parcels with a home in Montana that had a change of ownership in the previous five years. Approximately two weeks after the survey was sent, a reminder postcard with an online link to complete the survey was sent to the same mailing list. Surveys were sent to all 56 counties in the state. There were 1,765 partially- or fully-completed responses of the 8,848 delivered surveys, a 19.9 percent response rate.

“One of the things the study showed us was that people are not necessarily moving to Montana for a job, but for quality of life,” Mastel noted. “Also, our survey looked not only at people moving in from out of state, but moves within the state, as well.”

Of the respondents, nine percent worked remote, 23 percent owned a business, and 34 percent opened a business since moving to Montana.

The increase in residents is needed due to Montana’s leadership demand, Mastel said.

“We have the second-highest statewide leadership demand in the country,” she said. “We need people to serve on both non-profit and government boards to keep things running. In much of Montana, that means one in every 13 adults needs to serve on a board. In more rural areas, it can be as much as one in five.”

If these boards are not filled, various districts and services cannot be run and services will decline, she said. The good news is that the newcomers to the area are willing to step up, according to survey results.

“Our survey said that 55 percent of the people who responded volunteer often,” Mastel related. “Without volunteers our churches, saddle clubs, chambers of commerce, city councils, library boards and special improvement districts cannot function.”

Mastel said although there is a perception that Montana’s newcomers may be interested in changing the state’s character or flavor, but results say people are moving for what the area already is.

“There can be a really negative narrative about rural places, but people are not moving in out of pity, they like what an area already offers, like that their kids can ride their bikes in the street or that they can get to know their neighbors. Over 40 percent of respondents said they had done a small kindness for a neighbor or had visited with a neighbor,” she said.

Instead of seeing newcomers as a problem, Mastel said they have an important “love of place” in common with current residents.

“What this shows us is that although rural may be changing in some of its makeup, it isn’t dying,” she said.

The influx of new residents may also help the state be more eligible for federal dollars for improvements.

“Right now, 68 percent of our counties do not have the capacity to apply for a federal grant,” she said. “We are already behind and that is going to get even farther if that isn’t addressed.”

Global trends

When discussing rural areas and less-populated states like Montana, Mastel said it is also important to recognize that global trends can have outsized impacts.

“Some things that affect our populations are global trends like family sizes getting 30 percent smaller since the 1940s,” she said. “This means a town’s population may drop, but not because no one loves that place.”

In all, discussions about the data and trends can be a “relief” for many rural people.

“It can be a relief when you see your town and have some perspective on what is happening,” she said. “You realize certain trends are not just happening in your town. When you can reframe how you see things, you can think bigger and about what is possible. It energizes people.”

To view the “Montana Movers” study, visit https://www.montana.edu/extension/communitydevelopment/montanamovers.html.