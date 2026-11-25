Traders and ag economists continue to watch trends in beef trade and cull cow markets. University of Arkansas Extension Ag Economist James Mitchell wrote in his “In the Cattle Markets” column for the Livestock Marketing Information Center that beef imports have been running ahead of last year.
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