People are also reading…
A hot, dry stretch of summer weather is here. Early-maturity and early-planted corn has reached full tassel, and later-maturity, later-planted corn will be reaching the same stage next week. Dry weather has finally allowed for a window to put up hay and get back in the crop field to make weed control applications. Planes have been actively laying down fungicide for corn and will continue next week. Hopefully the warm, dry weather will continue to hold off any big blowups of tar spot in corn found shortly after the cool and wet stretch at the end of June.