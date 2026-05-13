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Mixed bag of weather here in east-central Missouri. Not much in the way of field work — trying to dodge rain showers. Planters were rolling from May 2, 3 and 4 when rain shut most of us down for the most part — a bit of spraying but that’s about all. Early-planted beans are a good stand with little weed pressure so far, but warm weather would help them tremendously. The earliest corn we planted is about R3, maybe a bit more, but the stands that came up around us are perfect for the most part. Wheat is headed out and seems to be fairly short this year but looks really good. Next week appears to be warmer, which is very welcome, but not much chance of rain!